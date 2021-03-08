Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,246,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.26% of Federated Hermes worth $64,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.57. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In other Federated Hermes news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

