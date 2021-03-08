Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,117 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.62% of United Community Banks worth $64,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 8.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 90,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

In other United Community Banks news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.72 on Monday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.32.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.