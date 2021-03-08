Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,220,315 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 677,764 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.06% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $61,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 95,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 39,537 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 420,199 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 317,817 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF opened at $14.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

