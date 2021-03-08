Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,110,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,460 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Exelixis worth $62,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 86,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL opened at $22.33 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.