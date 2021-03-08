Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109,460 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Exelixis worth $62,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXEL. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $1,437,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,372 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

