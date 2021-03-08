Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 132,766 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.16% of Compass Minerals International worth $66,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 54.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 685,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,712,000 after purchasing an additional 241,776 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 32.0% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 786.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 170,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150,989 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 142.5% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,814,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,437,000 after acquiring an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.