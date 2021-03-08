Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 293,403 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $64,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $88.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $91.34.

