Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 3,914 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,911,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.29% of Cousins Properties worth $64,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,900,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,768,000 after purchasing an additional 553,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.90.

CUZ stock opened at $34.88 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $38.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.