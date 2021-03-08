Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 50,632 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $64,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $125.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

