Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 7,218 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Kornit Digital worth $62,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

KRNT opened at $101.44 on Monday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.75 and a 200-day moving average of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -634.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

