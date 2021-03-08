Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $62,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HALO. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $720,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,324 shares of company stock worth $6,733,732. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

HALO opened at $40.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.69 and a beta of 1.77.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

