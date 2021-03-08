Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,213,707 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $61,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,680.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $45.32 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

