Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,203 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Landstar System worth $60,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after buying an additional 240,888 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2,226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 235,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,830,000 after buying an additional 195,790 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth $13,596,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,023,000 after buying an additional 97,294 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $162.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.31.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.