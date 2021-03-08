Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 15,290 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of HealthEquity worth $62,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $54,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $80,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,339.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter worth $208,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,611 shares of company stock worth $18,747,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY stock opened at $79.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,589.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

