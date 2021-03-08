Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,889 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.53% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $60,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,077,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,311,000 after acquiring an additional 447,463 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,292,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,976,000 after buying an additional 188,472 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,433,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,209,000 after buying an additional 749,526 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,244,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,272,000 after buying an additional 44,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after buying an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

