Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 266,019 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Redfin worth $63,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 353,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,781 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.
In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link
. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here
. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $5,356,920. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RDFN stock opened at $62.07 on Monday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.40. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -124.14 and a beta of 1.96.
Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Redfin Company Profile
Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.
