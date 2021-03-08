Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,909 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $63,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $100,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after buying an additional 172,961 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $26,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,935,000 after buying an additional 126,477 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWB opened at $217.09 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $224.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.90.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.