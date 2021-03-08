Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 381,816 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,816 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.84% of Regency Centers worth $64,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $57.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

REG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.