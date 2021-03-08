Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 6,029 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Stericycle worth $61,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in Stericycle by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 5,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stericycle by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRCL opened at $67.98 on Monday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Stericycle had a negative net margin of 11.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

