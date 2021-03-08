Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,528,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,787 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.95% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $64,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,693,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 221,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 108,940 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMHC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of TMHC opened at $27.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

