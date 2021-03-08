Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 695,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.26% of Thor Industries worth $64,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $126.19 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.49.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In related news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

