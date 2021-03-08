Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.81% of EnerSys worth $63,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 8,011.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 1,918,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,229 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 43.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 440,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,594,000 after purchasing an additional 133,731 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in EnerSys by 1,256.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 111,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 103,007 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

ENS opened at $89.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $96.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.