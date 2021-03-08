Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.99

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.38, with a volume of 1787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter worth $8,396,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 362,283 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

