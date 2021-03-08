BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Raised to “Outperform” at Hovde Group

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $42.00. Hovde Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BKU opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 154.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 133,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 81,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 147.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 66,300 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.