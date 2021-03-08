Barclays Increases CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $140.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from $113.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRSP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $91.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.94.

Shares of CRSP stock traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.00. 50,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,393. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 7,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total value of $1,139,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $2,845,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,919,702.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,699 shares of company stock valued at $27,519,285. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 438.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

