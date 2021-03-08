Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will report $273.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $281.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.60 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $330.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

Shares of B opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,277,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,635,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after buying an additional 140,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

