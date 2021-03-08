Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.80

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.80 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 3532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

