Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Shares Up 7.5%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.41. 682,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 698,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $363.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.49.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $595.49 million during the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

In related news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $548,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 168,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after buying an additional 119,403 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 105,742 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

