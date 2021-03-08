Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Hits New 1-Year High at $736.70

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 736.70 ($9.62) and last traded at GBX 734.58 ($9.60), with a volume of 976020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 713.40 ($9.32).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 787 ($10.28) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 767 ($10.02) to GBX 792 ($10.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 697 ($9.11).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 686.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 600.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile (LON:BDEV)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

