Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $43.43 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.3% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. The company has a market cap of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.