Barrett Business Services, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBSI. TheStreet raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $71.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.61 million, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,624 shares of company stock valued at $114,280 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 37.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 217,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after buying an additional 59,652 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,329,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

