Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.