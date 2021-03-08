Barrington Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ViacomCBS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ViacomCBS’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS.
ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $74.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $74.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.
In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ViacomCBS Company Profile
ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.
