Barry Zwarenstein Sells 3,751 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total value of $2,124,375.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00.

Shares of Five9 stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.81. 1,264,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,588. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

