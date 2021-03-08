Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $179,775.00

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00003214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $179,775.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00067102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00076589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.86 or 0.00082439 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00050440 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.86 or 0.00456580 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,017,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,014,540 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Base Protocol Token Trading

