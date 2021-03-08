Basic Attention Token (BAT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $286.80 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $286.80 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00060730 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.77 or 0.00814561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00009746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00026901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.08 or 0.00061035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00030373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00041497 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,489,288,106 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.