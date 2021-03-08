Basis Cash Market Cap Tops $23.96 Million (BAC)

Basis Cash (CURRENCY:BAC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Over the last week, Basis Cash has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Basis Cash has a total market capitalization of $23.96 million and approximately $310,911.00 worth of Basis Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basis Cash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000824 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

Basis Cash Profile

Basis Cash’s total supply is 57,838,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,838,874 tokens. The official website for Basis Cash is basis.cash . Basis Cash’s official message board is medium.com/basis-cash

Buying and Selling Basis Cash

