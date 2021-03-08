Bata 24 Hour Volume Hits $36.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Bata has traded up 308.6% against the US dollar. One Bata coin can currently be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Bata has a total market cap of $267,071.67 and approximately $36.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00363740 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000362 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bata Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.