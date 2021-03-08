Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,905,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.54% of Bausch Health Companies worth $39,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,507,000 after buying an additional 2,426,392 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,386,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,044,000 after acquiring an additional 369,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

NYSE BHC opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

