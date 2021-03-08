BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Up 6.6%

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)’s share price shot up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.15 and last traded at $15.86. 185,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 52,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, TheStreet raised BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $270.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 309,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCBP)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

