Beacon Price Tops $0.0457 on Major Exchanges (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 53.5% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $23,913.03 and $213.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00021586 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000804 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 40.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000500 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

