Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.80

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.80 and last traded at $49.94, with a volume of 1610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.77.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $517,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,354.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,878 shares of company stock worth $2,928,440. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

