Beam (BEAM) Trading 21.7% Higher Over Last Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Beam has traded 21.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $55.87 million and $18.05 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001293 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000670 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 83,304,560 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

