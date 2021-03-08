Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Trading Up 6.9%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)’s stock price was up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.52 and last traded at $32.64. Approximately 934,221 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 667,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.52.

Several analysts recently commented on BEEM shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of $218.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.87.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Beam Global by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

