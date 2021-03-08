BeatzCoin Price Up 40.5% Over Last Week (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 40.5% against the U.S. dollar. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $151.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000387 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00035151 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BTZC is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

