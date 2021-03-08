Beaxy (BXY) Trading Up 19.1% Over Last Week

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Beaxy has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Beaxy has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $8,549.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.20 or 0.00826031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

Beaxy is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

