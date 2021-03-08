Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 10.3%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s stock price shot up 10.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $30.97. 5,239,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,572,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBBY. Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,181,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,565 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $53,087,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $42,493,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter worth $30,567,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,727 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

