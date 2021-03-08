Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading Up 22% Over Last Week

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $83.64 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for $1,161.71 or 0.02283410 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.52 or 0.00282098 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.32 or 0.00065484 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

BIFI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

Beefy.Finance Token Trading

