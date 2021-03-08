Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.20 Per Share

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS) declared a dividend on Monday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Beeks Trading’s previous dividend of $0.15. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BKS stock opened at GBX 110.80 ($1.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £57.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.47. Beeks Trading has a 12-month low of GBX 68.05 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.58). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.88.

Beeks Trading Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

