Beetle Coin (BEET) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,408.00

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $246,601.82 and $11,408.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 57.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 257,690,320 tokens. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.