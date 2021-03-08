BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Coverage Initiated at China Renaissance Securities

Research analysts at China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on BeiGene from $240.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CLSA cut BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.25.

Shares of BGNE opened at $301.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.69. BeiGene has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $388.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.02.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, CFO Howard Liang sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $4,345,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,573,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,774,303.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total value of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 228,654 shares of company stock worth $52,967,153. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in BeiGene by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in BeiGene by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

